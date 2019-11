Blocked Citizenship Question Not Likely To Lower Census Response, Bureau Says A core objection to the Trump administration's push for a citizenship question on the census was concern that it would discourage responses. Now a Census Bureau test survey challenges that theory.

Blocked Citizenship Question Not Likely To Lower Census Response, Bureau Says National Blocked Citizenship Question Not Likely To Lower Census Response, Bureau Says Blocked Citizenship Question Not Likely To Lower Census Response, Bureau Says Audio will be available later today. A core objection to the Trump administration's push for a citizenship question on the census was concern that it would discourage responses. Now a Census Bureau test survey challenges that theory. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor