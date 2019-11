Evacuation Lessons Learned In California The Kincade Fire had potential to burn whole towns, just like the deadly fires of the past two years, but it didn't. Officials and residents credit this success to early and widespread evacuations.

Evacuation Lessons Learned In California National Evacuation Lessons Learned In California Evacuation Lessons Learned In California Audio will be available later today. The Kincade Fire had potential to burn whole towns, just like the deadly fires of the past two years, but it didn't. Officials and residents credit this success to early and widespread evacuations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor