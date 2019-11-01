Fugitive Gets Mugshot 'Costume'

A sheriff's office in Illinois posted a mugshot of a man wanted for a DUI on Facebook. The man commented asking for a "costume." Police altered the photo to make him in a sailor costume.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

You can persuade people through humor. A sheriff's office in Illinois posted a wanted fugitive notice for Brandon Conti on Facebook the day before Halloween. He's wanted for driving under the influence. Conti replied to the post, commenting, where's my costume? WBMTV (ph) reports the police photoshopped a sailor suit on the picture and asked Conti to turn himself in. After posting some laughing emojis, he surrendered.

