Weekly Wrap: Impeachment, Kanye West, Plus Why The Internet Loves Jeff Goldblum

The House of Representatives voted this week to pass a resolution formalizing its impeachment inquiry into President Trump, with only two Democrats voting against the measure. Where is the inquiry headed next, and how is the public feeling about it? Meanwhile, Kanye West's new album takes a gospel turn and dives into the artist's spirituality, but how are critics feeling about Jesus Is King? Plus why actor Jeff Goldblum has become so beloved on the internet. Sam is joined by host of NPR's All Things Considered Audie Cornish and NPR music editor and reviewer Stephen Thompson.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Jason Fuller. Our editors are Kitty Eisele and Alexander McCall. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.