Accessibility links
Gloria Steinem Plays Not My Job On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' We'll ask the feminist icon three questions about stein men, that is people who fill up beer steins. Steinem's new book is called The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off!

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo

Not My Job: We Quiz Gloria Steinem On Bartending

Listen · 9:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/775279239/775714055" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Not My Job: We Quiz Gloria Steinem On Bartending

Not My Job: We Quiz Gloria Steinem On Bartending

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Not My Job: We Quiz Gloria Steinem On Bartending

Listen · 9:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/775279239/775714055" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Gloria Steinem speaks at the 2016 MAKERS Conference in February 2016 in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
Enlarge this image
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Gloria Steinem speaks at the 2016 MAKERS Conference in February 2016 in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Gloria Steinem has been a leading activist in the women's movement for decades. She famously went undercover to work as a Playboy Bunny in the '60s, co-founded Ms. magazine in the '70s, and now has a new book called The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off!

We've invited Steinem to answer three questions about stein men — that is: people who fill steins of beer, that is: bartenders. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!