Not My Job: We Quiz Gloria Steinem On Bartending

Gloria Steinem has been a leading activist in the women's movement for decades. She famously went undercover to work as a Playboy Bunny in the '60s, co-founded Ms. magazine in the '70s, and now has a new book called The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off!

We've invited Steinem to answer three questions about stein men — that is: people who fill steins of beer, that is: bartenders. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.