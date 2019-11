The Death Of Deadspin After being told to stick to sports coverage, writers at the prominent website Deadspin quit en masse. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with former Deadspin Editor-in-Chief Megan Greenwell.

The Death Of Deadspin

After being told to stick to sports coverage, writers at the prominent website Deadspin quit en masse. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with former Deadspin Editor-in-Chief Megan Greenwell.