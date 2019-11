Obstruction As An Article Of Impeachment House Democrats building a case against President Trump are looking at obstruction as a possible article of impeachment, and not only in regards to the Ukraine investigation.

House Democrats building a case against President Trump are looking at obstruction as a possible article of impeachment, and not only in regards to the Ukraine investigation.