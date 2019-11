Temporary Protected Status And Salvadorans The White House agreed to extend work permits for Salvadorans with temporary legal status for another year. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Karla Alvarado, a Salvadoran with TPS status, about her future.

Temporary Protected Status And Salvadorans World Temporary Protected Status And Salvadorans Temporary Protected Status And Salvadorans Audio will be available later today. The White House agreed to extend work permits for Salvadorans with temporary legal status for another year. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Karla Alvarado, a Salvadoran with TPS status, about her future. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor