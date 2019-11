Saturday Sports: Nationals Win World Series Washington is celebrating its World Series win, the Warriors are on the ropes, and Tommie Smith and John Carlos get a long-overdue honor. Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant of ESPN.

Saturday Sports: Nationals Win World Series

Audio will be available later today.

Washington is celebrating its World Series win, the Warriors are on the ropes, and Tommie Smith and John Carlos get a long-overdue honor. Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant of ESPN.