Thieves Respond To Multiple Appeals And Return 1-Ton Boulder

Local news reports in Arizona said the thieves made off with Wizard Rock. Forest Service officials said they think the thieves must have used "heavy equipment" to pull off the heist.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Officials in Arizona were baffled when a precious stone was stolen last month. It wasn't a diamond or a ruby or an emerald. Local news reports the thieves made off with a one-ton boulder known as Wizard Rock. But then after many appeals, someone put it back. The Forest Service said they think the thieves must have used heavy equipment to pull off the heist, which, yes, makes sense - probably to return it, too.

