37 Racehorses Have Died At Santa Ana Park Since December NPR's Noel King talks to Jim Chairusmi of The Wall Street Journal about a racehorse suffering a catastrophic injury at the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday in Santa Anita, Calif.

37 Racehorses Have Died At Santa Ana Park Since December Sports 37 Racehorses Have Died At Santa Ana Park Since December 37 Racehorses Have Died At Santa Ana Park Since December Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Jim Chairusmi of The Wall Street Journal about a racehorse suffering a catastrophic injury at the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday in Santa Anita, Calif. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor