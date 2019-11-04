READ: Ex-State Department Adviser Michael McKinley's Testimony To Congress

Accessibility links
READ: Michael McKinley's Testimony To Congress In Impeachment Inquiry The former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked behind closed doors with House investigators about the Ukraine affair and why he resigned from his post.
Michael McKinley (right), the former top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, talked behind closed doors with House investigators about the Ukraine affair and why he resigned from his post. Susan Walsh/AP hide caption

House investigators released the transcript of former senior State Department adviser Michael McKinley's deposition on Monday.

McKinley, who was an aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, stepped down because he said he objected to the practices within the administration in connection with the Ukraine affair.

McKinley said he didn't like the smear campaign waged against the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, or the way he said professional diplomats had been roped into political ends by President Trump.

Read McKinley's full deposition here.