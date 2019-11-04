Accessibility links
READ: Marie Yovanovitch Testimony Transcript In Impeachment Inquiry Marie Yovanovitch was recalled from her position as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine earlier this year amid what she called a "concerted campaign" against her, led by President Trump.
READ: Former Ukraine Ambassador Yovanovitch's Testimony To Congress

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, flanked by lawyers, aides and Capitol police, leaves the Capitol on Oct. 11 after testifying behind closed doors to the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees as part of the ongoing impeachment investigation against President Trump. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

The House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump have released the transcript of their interview with former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch was recalled from her post in the spring after a what she described as a "concerted campaign" against her. She testified last month that Trump himself led that effort. In Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25, which set off a formal impeachment inquiry, Trump called Yovanovitch "bad news."

Yovanovitch was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2016 and confirmed without any controversy by the GOP-led Senate.

Read her testimony, as released by Congress.