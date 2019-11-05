Jacob Collier's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

After watching Tiny Desk Concerts for nearly a third of his lifetime, Jacob Collier finally got to perform his own — he even wrote a new tune just for the occasion, called "It Don't Matter." The young composer started out making viral music videos of his own, which caught the attention of Quincy Jones, which led to a record deal and, now, international stardom. For an artist who can — and does — play just about every genre in the book, we had to know: What are his top five favorite Tiny Desk Concerts?

• Tune-Yards

This was the first Tiny Desk Concert I ever saw — I knew in an instant that the series was the stuff of legend. I have been a huge fan ever since.

• Chris Thile and Michael Daves

This is pure-magic musicianship at its finest from two masters of their craft. It doesn't get much better than this.

• Daniel Caesar

There is something so effortlessly iconic about Daniel Caesar, and this concert captures it. There is such a family feeling surrounding that piano.

• Superorganism

This is as weird as I aim to be. Bursting with character and maintaining that fun, deadpan mentality. I can not get enough.

• Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Undoubtedly the greatest of all time. The world got a little bit hipper when this one dropped.