READ: Testimony By Kurt Volker, Former U.S. Envoy To Ukraine For Peace Talks

Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, arrives for a closed-door interview with House investigators at the Capitol in Washington on Oct. 3. J. Scott Applewhite/AP hide caption

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, arrives for a closed-door interview with House investigators at the Capitol in Washington on Oct. 3.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House investigators have released the deposition given behind closed doors by former Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as a special U.S. envoy to Ukraine for its peace negotiations.

Volker was described by another witness as one of a trio of officials who had been commissioned by the White House to run a parallel policy for Ukraine outside of official channels.

That was part of a strategy under President Trump in which the United States might make engagement and assistance conditioned upon Ukraine's willingness to launch investigations that could help Trump in the 2020 election.

Volker was among the U.S. officials whose text messages about that strategy were released by Democrats early last month.

Read Volker's deposition here.