John Eisenberg Declines To Appear For House Impeachment Inquiry The lead lawyer for the National Security Council is John Eisenberg, who received concerns about President Trump's call with Ukraine's president. What more do we know about him?

John Eisenberg Declines To Appear For House Impeachment Inquiry Politics John Eisenberg Declines To Appear For House Impeachment Inquiry John Eisenberg Declines To Appear For House Impeachment Inquiry Audio will be available later today. The lead lawyer for the National Security Council is John Eisenberg, who received concerns about President Trump's call with Ukraine's president. What more do we know about him? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor