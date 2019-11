Trial Of Trump Adviser Roger Stone Begins On Tuesday President Trump confidant Roger Stone has pleaded not guilty on multiple charges in a case brought by former special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia influence investigation.

Trial Of Trump Adviser Roger Stone Begins On Tuesday Law Trial Of Trump Adviser Roger Stone Begins On Tuesday Trial Of Trump Adviser Roger Stone Begins On Tuesday Audio will be available later today. President Trump confidant Roger Stone has pleaded not guilty on multiple charges in a case brought by former special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia influence investigation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor