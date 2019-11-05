At Least 9 Mormon Family Members Die In Highway Attack In Mexico

Three women and six children died in an attack on an extended Mormon family as they traveled in Mexico Monday, Mexican officials say. The group includes U.S. citizens; authorities say they may have been ambushed by gang members.

The victims are part of the LeBaron family, which has lived in Mexico for decades since splitting off from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over its move away from polygamy.

"Local reports say the family may have been mistakenly attacked by rival cartels fighting for territory," NPR's Carrie Kahn reports.

Details have been slow to emerge about the attack, which took place Monday as the group drove in a small convoy of vehicles between the states of Chihuahua and Sonora. Video from the scene shows at least one vehicle was burned and had sustained what look to be multiple bullet holes.

In addition to the nine dead, six children were injured and one minor was unharmed — and another minor is believed to be missing, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

In response to the attack, President Trump said, "A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing."

Trump offered to aid Mexico if it needs help "cleaning out" the attackers, whom he dubbed "monsters."

" This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!" Trump said via Twitter.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says his agency has been in touch with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau since Monday regarding the killings, which he called a tragedy.

"The security of our nationals is our top priority," Landau said via Twitter. He added, "I am following the situation in the mountains between Sonora and Chihuahua very closely."