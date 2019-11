How President Trump Is Defending Himself During The Impeachment Inquiry NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jonathan Shaub, a former U.S. Department of Justice legal adviser, about how the Trump administration is stymieing impeachment hearings with legally untested doctrine.

