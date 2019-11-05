Virginia Democrats Flip Control Of Legislature For First Time In Nearly 25 Years

Updated at 10:15 p.m. ET

Democrats in Virginia have taken full control of the Virginia legislature, giving the party a majority in both chambers of the statehouse for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Their victory also gives Democrats unified control in the commonwealth, as they hold the governorship along with the Virginia General Assembly.

The battle for control of the statehouse in Virginia attracted effort big money — some individual races have raised more than $2 million apiece – and big names — just last weekend Vice President Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden held events in the state for their respective parties.

Democrats were able to pull off this victory, despite scandals among the three top statewide officials in their party. Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring both admitted earlier this year to wearing blackface when they were younger, and two women have accused Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, which he denies.

