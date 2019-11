Nigerian Film, 'Lionheart,' Disqualified From Oscar Contention The drama Lionheart is the first film Nigeria has submitted for consideration for an Academy Award. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences disqualified it because it's in English.

