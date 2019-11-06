Accessibility links
READ: William Taylor Testimony Transcript In Impeachment Inquiry Taylor, brought in to run the U.S. mission in Kyiv after the previous ambassador was recalled early, described a White House strategy to pressure Ukraine in exchange for political help.
READ: Testimony Of William Taylor, Acting U.S. Envoy To Ukraine

Ambassador William Taylor was escorted by U.S. Capitol Police as he arrived to testify before impeachment investigators on Oct. 22.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Ambassador William Taylor was escorted by U.S. Capitol Police as he arrived to testify before impeachment investigators on Oct. 22.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

House investigators have released the deposition by William Taylor, who runs the U.S. diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Taylor, a career foreign policy specialist in the State Department, has been a central witness in the Ukraine affair. He described the intent by President Trump, as described by another diplomat, to put Ukraine's president "in a public box" committing to investigations that Trump thought might help him in the 2020 elections.

The expectation about those concessions was tied to engagement with Trump and continued assistance from the U.S. for Ukraine. Taylor told members of Congress that he objected to that policy and voiced his concerns with then-national security adviser John Bolton and in writing in a cable to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Read Taylor's testimony here.