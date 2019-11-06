Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings To Begin Next Week
House Democrats have announced they will begin public hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump next week.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced two days of hearings. The first will be with acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent on Wednesday, Nov. 13. On Nov. 15, the committee will hear from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
Next week, the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 6, 2019
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, we will hear from William Taylor and George Kent.
On Friday, November 15, 2019, we will hear from Marie Yovanovitch.
More to come.
All three witnesses have previously testified in closed-door sessions.