Impeachment Inquiry Open Hearings To Begin Nov. 13
NPR logo Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings To Begin Next Week

Public Impeachment Inquiry Hearings To Begin Next Week

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has announced the first open hearings of the impeachment inquiry, which are set to begin next week. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has announced the first open hearings of the impeachment inquiry, which are set to begin next week.

House Democrats have announced they will begin public hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump next week.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced two days of hearings. The first will be with acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent on Wednesday, Nov. 13. On Nov. 15, the committee will hear from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

All three witnesses have previously testified in closed-door sessions.