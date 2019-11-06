Transcript Of Ambassador William Taylor's Impeachment Probe Testimony Released

The transcript of acting Ambassador William Taylor's testimony was released Wednesday.

It's the third straight day of congressional investigators releasing full testimonies of key players in the Ukraine affair, which has led to the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

When Taylor testified late last month, he opened the window wide into the international pressure campaign he said was orchestrated by the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani at Trump's direction, according to his opening statement.

Taylor testified that he "became increasingly concerned" that "irregular, informal channels" were running contrary to U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine.

The U.S. was withholding military aid that was already allocated by Congress to Ukraine, which was fighting Russian troops in the Eastern part of the country.

Taylor and others have testified that it became clear that Trump, through this irregular channel led by Giuliani, was withholding the funds to get Ukraine to investigate conspiracy theories about the 2016 presidential election and the Bidens.

"I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," Taylor wrote in one text to Gordon Sondland, Trump's ambassador to the European Union.

As a result of Taylor's — and others' — testimony, Sondland amended his original deposition to acknowledge that he had, in fact, told an aide to Ukraine's president that it was unlikely Ukraine would receive the aid unless he made a public statement that the country was looking into the conspiracy theories.

According to former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker's testimony, released Tuesday, Giuliani, who was seen as speaking for the president, insisted that any public statement to fight corruption include the two investigations. If not, Giuliani said, according to the testimony, it would show Ukraine was not serious.

Taylor's testimony, when it happened late last month, appeared to rock some Democratic members of the intelligence committee who questioned him.

Andy Levin, a freshman Democrat from Michigan, called Taylor's closed-door testimony that day his "most disturbing" day serving in Congress so far.

Taylor has been a U.S. diplomat for decades and was first appointed ambassador to Ukraine by Republican President George W. Bush.