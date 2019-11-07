Accessibility links
READ: George Kent's Impeachment Inquiry Testimony Transcript The leader of the State Department's European and Eurasian Bureau was described as having told House investigators that the White House deputized "three amigos" to handle Ukraine policy.
READ: Testimony Of Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State George Kent

NPR Staff

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent arrives on Capitol Hill on Oct. 15. His testimony from that deposition was released on Thursday. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent arrives on Capitol Hill on Oct. 15. His testimony from that deposition was released on Thursday.

House investigators have released the deposition by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, who talked behind closed doors about the Ukraine affair.

According to those who heard his testimony, Kent told investigators that the White House picked "three amigos" — diplomats Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry — to run Ukraine policy.

Investigators have been told that President Trump wanted to pressure the government of Ukraine to commit to investigations that could help him in the 2020 election.

The "amigos," per Kent, were considered more politically reliable to help execute that policy — along with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani — than other professional national security and diplomatic staffers.

