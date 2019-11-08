Alex Honnold: How Much Can Preparation Mitigate Risk?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Risk.

About Alex Honnold's TED Talk

About Alex Honnold

Alex Honnold is a professional rock climber best known for his free solo climbing, a form of rock climbing without ropes or other protective equipment. He is the only person to free solo El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, and holds the fastest ascent of the Yosemite triple crown: an 18-hour, 50-minute link-up of Mount Watkins, The Nose, and the Regular Northwest Face of Half Dome.

In 2012, Honnold started the nonprofit Honnold Foundation, which aims to reduce environmental impact and address inequality by supporting solar energy initiatives worldwide.

Honnold has appeared on various platforms, including 60 Minutes and in the New York Times. He has been featured on the cover of National Geographic and starred in numerous films, including the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, which is based on his free solo climb of El Capitan in June 2017. Alex is also the co-author of the memoir Alone on the Wall.