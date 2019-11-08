Mariana Mazzucato: When It Comes To Innovation, Who Are The Real Risk-Takers?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Risk.

About Mariana Mazzucato's TED Talk

We idolize entrepreneurs as genius risk-takers responsible for turning ideas into reality. But economist Mariana Mazzucato says we're overlooking a major player in the innovation process: government.

About Mariana Mazzucato

Mariana Mazzucato is a professor at University College London, where her focus is on the economics of innovation and public value. She is also the founder and director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose.

Mazzucato advises policy makers around the world on innovation-led inclusive growth and is currently a member of the Scottish Government's Council of Economic Advisors, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network Leadership Council, and SITRA's Advisory Panel in Finland.

Her latest book is called The Value of Everything: Making and Taking in the Global Economy.

Mazzucato holds a BA in history and international relations from Tufts University. She also holds a Master's and PhD in economics from the New School.