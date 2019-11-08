Accessibility links
Are you a customer or a worker of an online food delivery app, who has a Thanksgiving-day story about last-minute orders? We'd love to hear from you.
Last-Minute Online Orders Of Thanksgiving Groceries: Share Your Story

Do you have a Thanksgiving-day story about a last-minute online order? We'd love to hear from you. Diane Labombarbe/Getty Images hide caption

Have you ever turned to last-minute delivery for some key ingredient or element of your Thanksgiving dinner?

Are you a delivery worker who has pulled a shift on the busiest grocery shopping day of the year?

NPR wants to hear your Thanksgiving online delivery stories.

Please fill out the survey to tell us about your experience and how best to get in touch with you. A reporter or producer may contact you about doing an interview for a story.