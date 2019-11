Mulvaney Likely Won't Comply With Subpoena, Kent Transcript Released While the White House instructed Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney not to comply with a subpoena to testify in the impeachment probe, a transcript was released of a top State Department aid's testimony.

Mulvaney Likely Won't Comply With Subpoena, Kent Transcript Released

While the White House instructed Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney not to comply with a subpoena to testify in the impeachment probe, a transcript was released of a top State Department aid's testimony.