Accessibility links
READ: Fiona Hill Testimony Transcript In Impeachment Inquiry Hill, a well-known specialist in Russia and its president, was said to have told House investigators that she objected to the Ukraine pressure plan — as did her then-boss, John Bolton.
NPR logo READ: Testimony Of Fiona Hill, Ex-White House Russia Policy Official

Politics

READ: Testimony Of Fiona Hill, Ex-White House Russia Policy Official

NPR Staff

Enlarge this image

A former White House adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill arrives for a closed-door meeting as part of the House impeachment inquiry on Nov. 4. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Andrew Harnik/AP

A former White House adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill arrives for a closed-door meeting as part of the House impeachment inquiry on Nov. 4.

Andrew Harnik/AP

House investigators have released the deposition of Fiona Hill, who until earlier this year served as the top Russia policy specialist on the national security council.

Hill was said to have told investigators that she registered concerns about President Trump's policy to pressure the government of Ukraine in exchange for commitments to launch investigations that might help him in the 2020 election.

Hill also is said to have told investigators that her then-boss, then-national security adviser John Bolton, also didn't want to go along with Trump's plan.

Trump Impeachment Inquiry: A Guide To Key People, Facts And Documents

Politics

Trump Impeachment Inquiry: A Guide To Key People, Facts And Documents

READ: Testimony Of Alexander Vindman, The White House's Ukraine Specialist

Politics

READ: Testimony Of Alexander Vindman, The White House's Ukraine Specialist

Bolton, per Hill, called the arrangement a "drug deal" and warned that Trump's personal attorney — who was helping lead the plan — was a "hand grenade" that threatened to explode and hurt those around him.

Given Bolton's refusal so far to testify, Hill's account may be the closest that investigators get to his perspective on the Ukraine affair.

Read Hill's testimony here.