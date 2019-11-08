Accessibility links
English composer, singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier first gained attention on YouTube in 2012, and since then he's signed to Quincy Jones' record label, won two Grammys and released three albums. The 25-year-old's music is a mix of jazz, neo-soul and funk. He and Sam Sanders talked about his upcoming work, his four-album project, 'Djesse' and using everyday sounds to make songs.
Jacob Collier On Making Everyday Sounds Into Songs, And His Four-Album Project

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

25-year-old English musician Jacob Collier has won two Grammys since gaining recognition for his music on YouTube in 2012. Alexandra Gavillet hide caption

Alexandra Gavillet

25-year-old English musician Jacob Collier has won two Grammys since gaining recognition for his music on YouTube in 2012.

Alexandra Gavillet

English composer, singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier first gained attention on YouTube in 2012, and since then he's signed to Quincy Jones' record label, won two Grammys and released three albums. The 25-year-old's music is a mix of jazz, neo-soul and funk. He and Sam Sanders talked about his upcoming work, his four-album project, 'Djesse' and using everyday sounds to make songs.

Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast.