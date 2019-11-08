Weekly Wrap: DACA's Legal Future, The Lasting Impact Of Prop 187, And Local Politics The Supreme Court is set to consider the termination of the DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — program, which the Trump Administration rescinded in 2017. What does the program's legal future look like? Plus, how Prop 187 — a California ballot measure from 25 years ago — has influenced how Americans view and legislate about immigration. Then, what effect is the national political discourse having on local politics? Sam talks with State College, Pennsylvania Borough Councilman Dan Murphy about how things are playing out in his town. Sam is joined by L.A. Times writers Gustavo Arellano and Cindy Carcamo.