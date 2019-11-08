Weekly Wrap: DACA's Legal Future, The Lasting Impact Of Prop 187, And Local Politics
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
The Supreme Court is set to consider the termination of the DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — program, which the Trump Administration ended in 2017. What does the program's legal future look like? Plus how Prop 187 had a lasting impact on how Americans view immigration. Then what effect is the national political discourse having on local politics? Sam talks with State College, Pennsylvania, Borough Councilman Dan Murphy about how things are playing out in his town. Sam is joined by L.A. Times writers Gustavo Arellano and Cindy Carcamo.