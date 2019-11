Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg Weighs In On Possible Solutions To Housing Crisis As Apple becomes the latest tech giant to pledge assistance for the California housing crisis, NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg about solutions for the state.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg Weighs In On Possible Solutions To Housing Crisis National Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg Weighs In On Possible Solutions To Housing Crisis Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg Weighs In On Possible Solutions To Housing Crisis Audio will be available later today. As Apple becomes the latest tech giant to pledge assistance for the California housing crisis, NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg about solutions for the state. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor