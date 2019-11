Not My Job: We Quiz 'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. On Ben Franklin

Enlarge this image Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Leslie Odom Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and we were curious to know: How much does he know about founding fathers who weren't in the hit Broadway musical? We'll ask him three questions about Benjamin Franklin. Click the audio link above to hear him take our quiz.