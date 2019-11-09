Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Adam, an artist has created classical-style nude statues for an exhibit in Paris organized by UNESCO, but he got angry when he found out that UNESCO had done what to his statues?

ADAM FELBER: Oh, replace the naughty bits with peaches.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You're very close because they did cover something.

FELBER: They fig-leafed it up.

SAGAL: Pretty much. With...

FELBER: Clothes. Underwear.

SAGAL: Underwear, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

FELBER: OK (laughter).

SAGAL: They put underwear on the statues.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: How do you put underwear on a - oh, I guess you have to clip it...

JORDAN CARLOS: Very gently.

FELBER: ...And re-sew it, yeah.

FAITH SALIE: Why?

SAGAL: The artist was shocked to find his sculptures censored with both underwear and in one case a diaper.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Oh, my gosh.

FELBER: I hope that was for a baby statue.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. No.

SALIE: Or a really, really old one.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No, the artist was extremely upset. Think of all the time he spent getting the naughty bits just right.

SALIE: Yeah.

SAGAL: Their garbage was hiding his junk.

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: Well, I mean, there are some clothes that you do want to put on statues. Like, Rodin's "The Thinker" - wouldn't you just like to put a pair of pants around his ankles like he was...

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Oh, that's so true.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHARP DRESSED MAN")

ZZ TOP: (Singing) Clean shirt, new shoes, and I don't know where I am going to. Silk suit, black tie - black tie - I don't need a reason why. They come running just as fast as they can because every girl crazy about a sharp-dressed man.

