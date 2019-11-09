Panel Questions

Inside The Cable Box, (I'm Not Your) Baby, It's Cold Outside.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We're playing this week with Faith Salie, Jordan Carlos and Adam Felber. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: Thank you. In just a minute, Bill performs his favorite songs from Rhyme-ilton (ph)...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Right here, in the rhyme where it happened.

FAITH SALIE: (Laughter).

Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news.

Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Faith, this week, HBO unveiled a new product that they're aiming at TV viewers who do not live alone. What is this product?

SALIE: Who?

ADAM FELBER: What?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: People who don't live alone, who might have roommates, don't have a lot of privacy.

SALIE: Wait, who's directing this...

SAGAL: HBO.

SALIE: H - Home Box Office.

SAGAL: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

JORDAN CARLOS: The same.

SALIE: The Home Box Office.

CARLOS: Exactly.

SAGAL: You're such a sophisticated New Yorker.

SALIE: Is...

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Is...

SAGAL: You've heard of them. Yes.

CARLOS: Heard of them...

SALIE: Is...

CARLOS: ...Home Box Office.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: HBO, or, as we call it, Home Box Office...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Anyway...

SALIE: OK.

SAGAL: Back to it. So HBO is making - not TV shows - an actual physical product, and it's available to people who like...

SALIE: It's a physical product.

SAGAL: It's a physical product - not a TV show.

SALIE: But it comes from HBO.

SAGAL: It does.

SALIE: And it's not a remote control.

CARLOS: It's for people who do not live alone.

SAGAL: Yes.

SALIE: It's, like, a viewing tent.

SAGAL: Close enough - it's a viewing box...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...As is appropriate for Home Box Office.

SALIE: Home Box Office, like I said.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Exactly. It's called the HBO Box, and it is a giant cardboard box that you get inside of to watch TV. It's not TV. It's solitary.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: It's made of cardboard.

SAGAL: Yeah, it's cardboard. You assemble it. You put it on your bed, presumably - and that's where a lot of people watch TV these days. And you you get in it, and you put it around it.

SALIE: Keeps it nice and dark.

SAGAL: The reviews of this thing early on are mixed, some people saying that this privacy box might not be used to watch premium cable, if you know what I mean...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Others saying it will definitely not be used to watch premium cable.

SALIE: Is it your aubergine peach box?

SAGAL: It kind of is.

FELBER: Are you saying...

SAGAL: Absolutely...

FELBER: ...If this box is a-rocking...

SAGAL: If the box is a-rocking.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I was - Adam, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson received mixed reviews this week for their new, updated lyrics to what classic Christmas song?

FELBER: "Baby, It's Not Warm Outside."

SAGAL: That's the one...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: "Baby, It's Cold Outside" in the classic version. That, of course, is one of our most jazzy and date-rapey holiday classics.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's been problematic, so Legend...

FELBER: Yeah.

SAGAL: ...Gave it new lyrics. The new version of the song is no longer about a pushy brute insisting his lady doing something mixed up over there by Bill Cosby.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: That's the most problematic part of this song.

SAGAL: It really is. But now it's about a young man respectfully calling his date an Uber. This is true. When Clarkson sings, I've got to go away, instead of singing, baby, it's cold outside, Legend sings, I can call you a ride - really.

FELBER: Nice.

CARLOS: Yeah.

SAGAL: But it's an UberPool, so it's still kind of skeezy (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So, I mean, people are saying, OK, the song was maybe problematic, product of its time, but you've gone a little bit too far. For example - this is all true - her line has been changed from, the neighbors might think - say, what's in this drink to, what will my friends think if I have one more drink. To which he replies, I think they should rejoice. It's your body and your choice.

(LAUGHTER)

CARLOS: But who says that after it's, like, you know, do you want one more drink? It's, like, I'm going to get a car. Oh, hey - your body, your choice.

SAGAL: That's...

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: I think they're - I think they missed a - because they should have given it a - more personality. Like, OK. So you don't have to be pushy, but what if he was passive-aggressive?

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: You know, I really should go. My mom died last year.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: Something like that would - I mean, that would be entertaining.

SAGAL: That's possibly true.

FELBER: Yeah.

CARLOS: I think I'm "Dreaming Of A Woke Christmas" after...

SAGAL: Yeah, I know.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Passive-aggressive would be more, like, I really should go. It's fine if you do. I don't care.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: I'll just stay here by myself.

SAGAL: By myself in the dark.

FELBER: I'll sit in the dark. Yeah. That's great.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE")

KELLY CLARKSON: (Singing) I really can't stay.

JOHN LEGEND: (Singing) Baby, it's cold outside.

CLARKSON: (Singing) I've got to go 'way.

LEGEND: (Singing) I can call you a ride.

CLARKSON: (Singing) This evening has been...

LEGEND: (Singing) I'm so glad...

CLARKSON: (Singing) So glad...

