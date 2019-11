Taking America's Temperature On The Impeachment Inquiry NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, about how Americans are feeling towards the impeachment inquiry.

Taking America's Temperature On The Impeachment Inquiry National Taking America's Temperature On The Impeachment Inquiry Taking America's Temperature On The Impeachment Inquiry Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, about how Americans are feeling towards the impeachment inquiry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor