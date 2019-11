Nigeria's 1st Oscar Entry 'Lionheart' Is Disqualified NPR's Michel Martin talks with journalist Afua Hirsch about Lionheart, Nigeria's entry for the international feature film Oscar category that was disqualified for having too much English dialogue.

Nigeria's 1st Oscar Entry 'Lionheart' Is Disqualified Movies Nigeria's 1st Oscar Entry 'Lionheart' Is Disqualified Nigeria's 1st Oscar Entry 'Lionheart' Is Disqualified Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with journalist Afua Hirsch about Lionheart, Nigeria's entry for the international feature film Oscar category that was disqualified for having too much English dialogue. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor