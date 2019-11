Plaque Honoring Idaho'a Female Legislators Moved To Better Location An Idaho student found a plaque commemorating the first female lawmakers in the state stuffed in a far back corner of the state capitol. She wrote a letter asking for it to be moved to the rotunda.

