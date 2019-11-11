Hong Kong In Tumult: Man Is Set On Fire After Police Shoot Protester

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong police shot an unarmed protester Monday, fueling outrage among pro-democracy activists on a day of tumultuous clashes. In a separate incident, a man was set on fire after an apparent argument with demonstrators on a footbridge.

The victims in each of those incidents are in critical condition, according to Hong Kong media outlets. They were injured in two of the most high-profile clashes on a day that saw police use tear gas and water cannons against protesters — who threw bricks and Molotov cocktails.

After one of the most violent days in the months-long protests over Hong Kong's freedom from Beijing's influence, both sides are now accusing the other of intentionally ratcheting up their tactics.

As night fell in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told journalists, "If there is still any wishful thinking that by escalating violence, the [Hong Kong government] will yield to pressure to satisfy the so-called political demands, I'm making this statement clear and loud here: That will not happen."

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The shooting took place in the eastern district of Sai Wan Ho. An eyewitness video shows a traffic police officer pulling out his pistol as protesters stand on the sidewalk nearby. A masked protester then walks toward the officer and briefly holds both hands in the air. The officer then puts the barrel of his pistol against the man's chest before trying to grab him in a headlock. As they struggle, other protesters draw close — and the officer fires three shots, hitting one person at close range.

The attempted immolation occurred on a footbridge in Ma On Shan, a town northeast of central Hong Kong. As seen in a bystander's video, a man in a green shirt became involved in an argument with pro-Hong Kong demonstrators — and their confrontation seemed likely to end, until members of the crowd shout profanities at the man. After he walks back toward them, a man in black pours a liquid on the green-shirted man and almost immediately uses a lighter to ignite the fuel — causing the crowd to scatter.

The man survived with "burns on 28 percent of his body, mainly on his chest and arms," the South China Morning Post reports.

Speaking to the media hours later, Lam sought to draw a distinction between Monday's two shocking acts of violence.

"One is the outcome of open-fire incident by police, in the course of an enforcement operation," Lam said. "The other is a very malicious case of setting an individual on fire in front of many witnesses. This is a blatant breach of peace and the rule of law."

Demonstrators have listed several key demands, from universal and direct democracy to an independent investigation of police brutality during the months of protests that have crippled large sections of Hong Kong.

Joshua Wong, a leader of the pro-democracy movement, said that the police officer who fired his weapon should be charged with attempted homicide. And he called on supporters inside and outside of Hong Kong to put pressure on China to ease its policies, saying they should act now rather than wait for the conclusion of what he called a "slow-motion massacre" by police.