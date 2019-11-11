READ: Defense Department Official's Impeachment Inquiry Testimony

The House has released the deposition transcript of a career Defense Department official who is responsible for policy toward Russia and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine.

House investigators spoke with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper in October as part of its ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Key questions for Cooper centered around the holdup of military aid to Ukraine over the summer. Other witnesses in the inquiry have testified that the aid was contingent on a public commitment from Ukraine to battle "corruption," and to investigate Trump's political opponents in particular.

Read Cooper's testimony here.