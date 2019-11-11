Accessibility links
READ: Laura Cooper's Testimony In Impeachment Inquiry House investigators spoke with Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense, in October. Cooper is responsible for policy toward Russia and Eastern Europe.
Special Series

Trump Impeachment Inquiry
NPR logo READ: Defense Department Official's Impeachment Inquiry Testimony

READ: Defense Department Official's Impeachment Inquiry Testimony

NPR Staff

Enlarge this image

Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 30. A transcript of her testimony to House investigators was released on Monday. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 30. A transcript of her testimony to House investigators was released on Monday.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The House has released the deposition transcript of a career Defense Department official who is responsible for policy toward Russia and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine.

House investigators spoke with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper in October as part of its ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Trump Impeachment Inquiry: A Guide To Key People, Facts And Documents

Politics

Trump Impeachment Inquiry: A Guide To Key People, Facts And Documents

Key questions for Cooper centered around the holdup of military aid to Ukraine over the summer. Other witnesses in the inquiry have testified that the aid was contingent on a public commitment from Ukraine to battle "corruption," and to investigate Trump's political opponents in particular.

Read Cooper's testimony here.

Special Series

Trump Impeachment Inquiry