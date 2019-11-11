Accessibility links
READ: Catherine Croft's Impeachment Inquiry Testimony Transcript Croft worked on the National Security Council. Her transcript is among those released by House investigators ahead of the first open hearings of the inquiry.
READ: Ukraine Specialist Catherine Croft's Impeachment Inquiry Testimony

NPR Staff

Catherine Croft, a specialist on Ukraine at the State Department, arrives for a closed-door deposition in the House impeachment inquiry. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Catherine Croft, a specialist on Ukraine at the State Department, arrives for a closed-door deposition in the House impeachment inquiry.

The House has released the testimony of Catherine Croft, a Ukraine specialist with the State Department. The transcript is one of a number released ahead of the first public hearings of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Croft, who worked on the National Security Council, testified that lobbyist Robert Livingston called her multiple times to say that then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch should be fired. Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post in the spring, told House investigators that Trump himself was behind a campaign to remove her.

Read Croft's full testimony.

