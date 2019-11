Turkey Begins To Deport ISIS Fighters Back To Their Home Countries Officials in Turkey have begun the process of repatriating hundreds of foreigners fighting for ISIS currently being held in Turkish custody.

Officials in Turkey have begun the process of repatriating hundreds of foreigners fighting for ISIS currently being held in Turkish custody.