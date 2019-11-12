Supreme Court Allows Sandy Hook Families' Case Against Remington Arms To Proceed

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jessica Hill/AP Jessica Hill/AP

The Supreme Court has denied Remington Arms Co.'s bid to block a lawsuit filed by families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook school massacre. The families say Remington should be held liable, as the maker of the AR-15-style rifle used in the 2012 killings.

The court opted not to hear the gun maker's appeal, in a decision that was announced Tuesday morning. The justices did not include any comment about the case as they turned it away.

Remington had appealed to the highest federal court after the Connecticut Supreme Court allowed the Sandy Hook lawsuit to proceed in March. The company says the case "presents a nationally important question" about U.S. gun laws — namely, how to interpret the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which grants broad immunity to gun makers and dealers from prosecution over crimes committed with their products.

Remington manufactured the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle that Adam Lanza used on Dec. 14, 2012, to kill 20 first graders and six adults at the elementary school in Newtown, Conn.