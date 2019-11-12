How Internet Trolls And Online Extremists Are 'Hijacking' American Politics
How Internet Trolls And Online Extremists Are 'Hijacking' American Politics
New Yorker staff writer Andrew Marantz spent years with far-right online extremists, embedding with them and watching them spread false news by exploiting social media. His new book is Antisocial.
Antisocial
Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation
