How Internet Trolls And Online Extremists Are 'Hijacking' American Politics New Yorker staff writer Andrew Marantz spent years with far-right online extremists, embedding with them and watching them spread false news by exploiting social media. His new book is Antisocial.
New Yorker staff writer Andrew Marantz spent years with far-right online extremists, embedding with them and watching them spread false news by exploiting social media. His new book is Antisocial.

Antisocial

Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation

by Andrew Marantz

