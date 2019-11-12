Accessibility links
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets On Mountain Stage Widely known for such hits as "Cruel to Be Kind," and "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding," Nick Lowe has been tag teaming with Yep Roc labelmates Los Straitjackets since 2014.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets perform on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets perform on Mountain Stage.

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Nick Lowe And Los Straitjackets On Mountain StageWest Virginia Public Broadcasting

Nick Lowe And Los Straitjackets On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/778505361/779275690" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dave Lavender

It speaks to good karma and the chameleon-like career of iconic songwriter, musician and producer Nick Lowe that, at age 70, his next musical move is not performing acoustic and alone. He is not going gently into the night, no sir. And although his mom probably warned him about this, he is riding the open roads, rocking the nation with surf-guitar dudes wearing Lucha Libre wrestling masks.

Widely known for such hits as "Cruel to Be Kind" and "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding," Lowe has been tag teaming with Yep Roc labelmates Los Straitjackets since 2014. The masked, instrumental heavy hitters have toured with everyone from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers to El Vez, racking up almost 20 albums in 20 years. For Lowe, these tours with Los Straitjackets have spawned new, incredibly fresh and fun collaborative material: Tokyo Bay / Crying Inside, a four song 2018 EP, and Love Starvation / Trombone, a second EP released in May 2019.

Mountain Stage host Larry Groce gave Lowe a nod for his ability to evolve and reinvent himself, and shortly thereafter Lowe and Los Straitjackets revved up the rockabilly engines, casually throwing aces out the windows all the way to Memphis on "Without Love." Next was the sunny, jangly surf pop of the infectious new EP title cut, "Love Starvation." Lowe's voice floated over it in lyrical heart breakers like "I'll tell you something about love starvation / It's like a prison in your mind you're locked up in / Disappointment and desperation / Your two old friends."

Together they honky-tonk shuffled into "Somebody Cares for Me" and "Tokyo Bay." Like an experienced team, Lowe tagged in Los Straitjackets. The band also put out an EP in June called Channel Surfing, which included righteously surfed up versions of the themes from Game of Thrones and The Andy Griffith Show. The band showed its instrumental prowess on two Eddie Angel-written songs, starting with "Aerostar," a floating, tremolo beachscape. The group then ventured into the sand and salt of gritty surf-guitar romp, "Kawanga!," complete with band solos, including Greg Townson's tasty, Duane Eddy-esque riffs.

After a wardrobe change, a rare occurrence on Mountain Stage, Lowe came back in a fresh shirt and fell into a deep, sweet pocket with the band on a beautiful reading of "Blue on Blue." It was back into high gear for Lowe's rollicking wedding party song, "I Knew The Bride (When She Used to Rock and Roll)," before the soft, sweet landing on Lowe's timeless pop hymn, "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding."

Nick Lowe, acoustic guitar and lead vocal; Eddie Angel, guitar and backing vocals; Chris Sprague, drums; Greg Townson, guitar; Pete Curry, bass.

Set List:

  • "Without Love"
  • "Love Starvation"
  • "Somebody Cares for Me"
  • "Tokyo Bay"
  • "Aerostar" (Eddie Angel)
  • "Kawanga!" (Eddie Angel)
  • "Blue on Blue"
  • "I Knew The Bride (When She Used to Rock and Roll)"
  • "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding"

*All songs by Nick Lowe unless otherwise noted.

[+] read more[-] less
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

More From Mountain Stage

Rick Danko And Garth Hudson On Mountain Stage

Rick Danko on Mountain Stage in 1989. Courtesy of Mountain Stage Archives/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of Mountain Stage Archives/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Rick Danko And Garth Hudson On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Band's bassist and vocalist and one of rock's greatest organists and keyboardists both stop by Mountain Stage in this archival session from 1989.

Rick Danko And Garth Hudson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/776941566/777175587" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Shawn Colvin On Mountain Stage

Shawn Colvin Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Shawn Colvin On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Touring in support of Steady On (30th Anniversary Acoustic Edition), Shawn Colvin came back to Mountain Stage, where she first appeared in August 1988.

Shawn Colvin On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/774844834/774857422" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain Stage

Beth Nielsen Chapman on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Beth Nielsen Chapman, versatile veteran and creative queen of the Nashville songwriting scene, makes her sixth appearance on Mountain Stage since 1994.

Beth Nielsen Chapman On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/771904772/772209024" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn On Mountain Stage

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On Aug. 4, 2019, the power couple made their fourth appearance together on Mountain Stage performing songs off their new Rounder Records release, Echo In the Valley.

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/770611387/770731426" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
T-Mart Rounders On Mountain Stage

T-Mart Rounders onstage at Augusta Heritage Festival. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

T-Mart Rounders On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Members of T-Mart Rounders perform at the Augusta Heritage Festival.

T-Mart Rounders On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/768534461/768570765" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward On Mountain Stage

Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward performing on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Hunter and Woodward's firecracker set features this accidental duo popping off magnetic sparks on five songs from their latest record, Music! Music! Music!

Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/766209676/766615682" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Catherine Russell On Mountain Stage

Catherine Russell on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage/West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage

Catherine Russell On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Making her fifth appearance on Mountain Stage since 2006, Grammy-winning vocalist Catherine Russell treated the audience to songs off her latest album, Alone Together.

Catherine Russell On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/763730543/763812516" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

Steve Earle & The Dukes perform on Mountain Stage. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Listen to the master storyteller pay tribute to Guy Clark and perform an unreleased song that he wrote for the upcoming play, Coal Country.

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/762733244/762786255" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

The Milk Carton Kids Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Playing songs off their album, All The Things That I Did and All The Things That I Didn't Do, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan prove two voices and two guitars can make a one-band folk revival.

The Milk Carton Kids On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/759836073/759851685" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

Violent Femmes perform for Mountain Stage in 1993. Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Violent Femmes released its tenth studio album, Hotel Last Resort, in July 2019. To mark the occasion, we feature a frenetic, acoustic Mountain Stage performance from 1993.

Violent Femmes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/757851487/757866642" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top