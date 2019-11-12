U.S. Bishops Elect Their First Latino President: Archbishop José Gomez

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mario Tama/Getty Images Mario Tama/Getty Images

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops selected Archbishop José Gomez as their next president Tuesday, making him the first Latino leader of a group whose roots stretch back more than 100 years.

"I promise to serve with dedication and love, and to always try to follow Jesus Christ and seek his will for his Church here in the U.S.," Gomez said, calling his election an honor.

Gomez, 67, has been the archbishop of Los Angeles, the largest Roman Catholic diocese in the U.S., for most of the past decade. His previous posts include stints in Denver and San Antonio.

He will replace the conference's current president, Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, who is the archbishop of Galveston-Houston. Gomez's term officially begins Wednesday, when the USCCB concludes its general assembly in Baltimore. He has served as the body's vice president since November 2016 — a post that was set to expire under the group's standard three-year terms.

In addition to making history as the conference of bishops' first Latino leader, Gomez is also "the first bishop elected to lead the conference to be associated with Opus Dei," according to the Catholic News Agency.

Gomez joined Opus Dei while he was in college, the USCCB says. The future archbishop studied theology in Spain — the historic home of Opus Dei — and he was ordained a priest of Opus Dei in 1978, several years before the group gained the status of a personal prelature in the Catholic Church.

A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Gomez became a U.S. citizen in 1995. And while he attended to his duties at the general assembly in Maryland this week, he also issued tweets in support of immigrants on Monday, saying he was praying for a good outcome in the Supreme Court, where justices will decide a case involving the legal status of some 700,000 young immigrants.

"In a special way, I pray for #DREAMERS, the day before #SCOTUS hears oral arguments on the legality of DACA," Gomez said.

The USCCB has filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case. And on Tuesday, it issued a statement from Bishop Joe S. Vásquez about the Supreme Court hearing.

"DACA youth are leaders in our parishes and significant contributors to our economy and communities," Vásquez says. "They are hard-working young people who know the United States as their only home. We continue to urge Congress and the President to work together to find a permanent legislative solution to the plight of all DREAMers, including DACA beneficiaries."

The USCCB's incoming president also is the author of a 2013 book about migration, titled Immigration and the Next America: Renewing the Soul of Our Nation.