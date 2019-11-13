LISTEN LIVE: Public Hearings Begin In Impeachment Inquiry

The first two public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump are scheduled today. Lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee will hear from acting US ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.

On Friday the former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is slated to testify.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the public hearings "will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves," and, he said, "to learn firsthand about the facts of the president's misconduct."

Listen to the hearings live starting at 10 a.m.