Ethane And The Plastics Boom America's natural gas boom has also made it the world's biggest exporter of ethane. It's a building block for plastics, and U.S. gas is helping fuel the global plastics industry.

Ethane And The Plastics Boom Business Ethane And The Plastics Boom Ethane And The Plastics Boom Audio will be available later today. America's natural gas boom has also made it the world's biggest exporter of ethane. It's a building block for plastics, and U.S. gas is helping fuel the global plastics industry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor